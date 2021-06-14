Lordstown Motors' rough road continues; CEO and CFO are out The top two executives at Lordstown Motors have resigned as problems at the Ohio electric truck startup continue to mount. Sask.'s first water rescue base and training facility coming to Echo Lake Amphibious Response Support Unit One is planning to build a permanent water rescue base and training centre in Echo Lake Provincial Park, making it the first dedicated base in Saskatchewan. COVID-19 in B.C.: 3 days' worth of cases to be announced in 1st update of the week British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday as health officials will reveal three days' worth of case information. Winners of 2021 East Coast Music Awards unveiled; Neon Dreams snags album of the year Classified, Les Hay Babies, Maxim Cormier, Rich Aucoin and Rose Cousins have emerged as the big winners of the 2021 East Coast Music Awards, snagging two of Atlantic Canada's biggest music prizes each.