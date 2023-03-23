Lose a bag of money and other stuff in Lethbridge? Police want to give it back

If you happened to misplace a bag full of money and stuff on Jan. 16 in Lethbridge, the police have good news for you.

Thanks to a local citizen, a bag full money and other property that was discovered on the 2800 block of Parkside Drive South is in the possession of the Lethbridge police.

There was no identification inside the bag and attempts to identify its owner have been unsuccessful.

Police are hoping to identify the owner of a large sum of cash and other property that was turned in at the front counter. https://t.co/HJoLIrR98i #yql

Anyone who can identify the exact amount of money and give a description of the other property is asked to contact police at the LPS property and exhibits unit at 403-330-5009. Reference file 23050312.