Lose a bag of money and other stuff in Lethbridge? Police want to give it back
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
If you happened to misplace a bag full of money and stuff on Jan. 16 in Lethbridge, the police have good news for you.
Thanks to a local citizen, a bag full money and other property that was discovered on the 2800 block of Parkside Drive South is in the possession of the Lethbridge police.
There was no identification inside the bag and attempts to identify its owner have been unsuccessful.
Police are hoping to identify the owner of a large sum of cash and other property that was turned in at the front counter. https://t.co/HJoLIrR98i #yql— Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) March 23, 2023
Anyone who can identify the exact amount of money and give a description of the other property is asked to contact police at the LPS property and exhibits unit at 403-330-5009. Reference file 23050312.
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMPMounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
Southern Alberta campgrounds preparing for summer camping seasonThe days are getting longer and warmer, meaning plenty of Albertans will be preparing to do some camping this summer.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truckAn Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
-
Ukrainian Club of Moncton hopeful over Ottawa's decision to extend help for fleeing UkrainiansThe Ukrainian Club of Moncton is reacting positively following the federal government’s decision to extend the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel on Wednesday.
-
Federal grant program to offer specialized services for military survivors of sexual assaultA federal government grant has been awarded to three organizations in the region to provide specialized services to individuals who have experienced sexualized violence on military bases.
-
Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP sayMounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scamWhen a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.