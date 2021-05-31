Lose some money in Airdrie, Alta.? RCMP looking to return it

Airdrie RCMP is looking to give an undisclosed amount of money back to its rightful owner, provided you can tell them how much is there and what is was in, of course.

Good Samaritans found the money on May 26 and bought it to the Airdrie detachment.

"If you feel that this is your money, you must be able to indicate the exact amount and denomination, the area where you believe it was lost and what the money was in," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Gina Slaney at 403-945-7200.