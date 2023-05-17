Lost canoeist located in good condition north of Sudbury

A canoeist who got lost on the Sturgeon River north of Sudbury on Tuesday is in good health after being rescued by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police received an alert notification at 11:30 a.m. from the canoeist and dispatched OPP Aviation Services.

Crews “located the person in good health, at the edge of the water system, but was unable to extract the individual,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The location was forwarded to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, who arranged for a safe rescue.”

The OPP said it wants to remind all outdoor enthusiasts when taking any kind of short or long excursion to advise someone of the exact location of the excursion.

“Advise them of the duration of the excursion, even if it is only for the morning or afternoon,” police said.

“If possible, consult with local agencies to get up-to-date information about the area.”

Always have some sort of communication device, police said, and be sure it is working properly.

“Have a survival kit with you,” police said.

“A few examples might include things like flares, appropriate clothing, matches/lighter, saw/knife, food, map, compass, first aid kit, communication device, tarp for shelter, flashlight.”

The OPP also reminds the public of the ‘what3words’ app offered for free by both Android and Apple devices to download.

The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for use by the OPP Provincial Communication Centre.