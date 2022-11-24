Lost dog gets cruiser ride to Windsor-Essex County Humane Society

A lost Windsor dog is now safe at home.

Windsor police say the dog was found wandering in the 200 block of Belleview on Thursday.

Police posted about the dog on their social media accounts, saying she is a female who may have just had a litter of pups.

Officers say she was happy to get a ride in the WPS cruiser.

She was taken to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

Police later posted that the dog has made it home.

“Thank you to all who shared this story to get her home quickly,” said the update.

