Lost, injured hikers keeping OPP helicopters busy this summer

The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter has been very busy the last few weeks with several injured and lost hikers needing to be rescued from northeast provincial parks.

OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique is warning people to be prepared and plan ahead when headed out this summer after three rescues were needed over two days.

On June 29, an injured hiker was located on an outcropping of rock by the water in a remote location in Killarney Provincial Park and safely extracted.

That night, two young hikers and their vehicle were reported missing when they didn’t return home from Algonquin Provincial Park. After a day-long search, one of the missing people flagged down the helicopter from a white vehicle on a dirt road. The pair was safely located by the OPP Emergency Response Team.

Meanwhile in Killarney Provincial Park, an injured hiker was also located and safely extracted from a remote area June 30.

When planning an outdoor adventure, Ontario Parks recommends keeping these things in mind:

Know your comfort and skill levels

Plan your route

Factor in the temperature, weather and season

Pack the essentials

Tell someone where you’re going, do not rely on cellphone reception

Get more support

Police also recommend downloading What 3 Words app which helps people find and share exact locations.