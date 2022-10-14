'Lost its vision': Poundmaker Cree Nation cuts ties with FSIN

Poundmaker Cree Nation is leaving the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), saying the organization has “lost its vision to preserving and protecting treaty rights.”

The First Nation’s band council issued a news release on Oct. 12 saying it has left the organization, which was established to advocate for treaty rights on behalf of the chiefs of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Now, it’s down to 73.

“Poundmaker Cree Nation is an independent Nation not affiliated or represented by the FSIN in any capacity; and will represent itself directly with the federal and provincial governments on its own desired self-determined initiatives that support treaty and inherent rights within the terms of Treaty 6.

As a body that’s territorially bound to the province of Saskatchewan rather than the boundaries of Treaty 6, the FSIN cannot serve the interests of Poundmaker Cree Nation, the release says.

The FSIN was created in 1946 with the merger of several other Indigenous organizations into a unified body, according to the University of Regina. John Tootoosis, from Poundmaker Cree Nation, was the first person elected to lead the organization.

The FSIN was instrumental in creating major institutions over its history, including the First Nations University of Canada, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology, the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, and the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority.

