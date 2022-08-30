Lost kayakers rescued from Springwater swamp
Rescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
Provincial police say the pair of 18-year-olds left Willow Creek in a tandem kayak on Sunday evening with plans to travel the Nottawasaga River to the Edenvale Conservation Centre.
"As they travelled the river and entered the area of the Minesing swamp, it became too narrow to maneuver their vessel any further," OPP stated.
The duo was unable to turn around or get to solid ground and called the police for help.
The OPP Emergency Response Team, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre from Trenton and a Griffon helicopter, were dispatched to locate the kayakers.
"Just before midnight, the pair were extracted by helicopter to a nearby airport," police noted.
One individual was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
