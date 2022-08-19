Lost wolf found, returned to zoo after apparent break-in at Vancouver attraction

The wolf that was missing for several days after an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo has been found and returned, officials say.

In a statement Friday morning, zoo officials said Tempest, a one-year-old wolf, was found and is "back with her family." She was located near the facility, the statement said.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been closed down since Tuesday morning, when staff discovered wolves outside their enclosure. Officials said they found holes cut in the enclosure and the facility's perimeter fence, leading them to believe the animals were released intentionally. An RCMP investigation is underway.

One wolf named Chia died, and officials believe it was hit by a car.

"We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia," the zoo's statement said.

"We would like to take a moment to thank everyone in the community for the tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes during this difficult time."

The zoo will reopen on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.