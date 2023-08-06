'Lots of energy': Bluegrass jamboree draws fans and bands to River Valley campground

Since Wednesday, the River Valley Bluegrass Park has been packed with motor homes and RVs bringing bluegrass bands and fans for the campground's largest festival of the year.

It's the 39th annual River Valley Bluegrass Jamboree.

Take a walk along the campground, and not even 10 feet in, you can hear the echos of the sweet rhythm and blues from bluegrass tunes over the trailers.

"There's lots of energy in the music and a lot of soul," said mandolin player Gene Gouthro.

Gouthro plays banjo in Toronto-area bluegrass band 'The New General Store' with his fellow band members: Helen Lewis on autoharp, Brian Riseborough on guitar, John Perkins on bass, and Larry Miller on banjo.

"We came together as a new general store about five or six years ago," said Miller.

"This is a hobby. We do it as a passion."

The band was spending Sunday morning practicing before their afternoon performance on stage.

"I love it up here. River Valley is one of my favourite festivals. I've been doing this stuff since the early 80s and I've been up here what? 30 times," said Gouthro.

The bluegrass jamboree is the largest of three festivals the campground runs each summer and it brings in hundreds of fans year after year.

Margaret-Rose Hearn from New Liskeard has come to the festival every year since the 1980s.

"I come every year. Just the plane bluegrass is lovely. I love it," she said.

It all started in February, 1984 when the late Tony de Boer bought the property with a dream of wanting to run family-oriented festivals. His first festival ran just six months after the purchase.

"We're up to about 500 people this weekend which is beautiful to see," said his son Patrick de Boer.

After Tony died in May, 2020, his three children: Patrick, Cindy and Doug inherited the campground and they chose to carry on their father's tradition.

"He did many things for bluegrass in Ontario and throughout the world actually," said de Boer.

This type of music is often referred to as ‘mountain music’ or ‘hillbilly music’ and actually originates across the ocean in the U.K. But rural America in southern U.S. states adopted it as their own in the 1930s and 40s.

Over 15 bands, from near and far including the U.S. have performed over the last five days. Including: 'Avery Drive' from Espanola.

"Everybody kind of gets together and it's so welcoming from amateur to pro players," said the band's guitar player John Guay.

Banjo player Joey Ducharme, who is from River Valley, recalls growing up and coming to the jamboree with his family when he was younger.

"We've been coming here since I was a young boy," he said.

"I remember racing here after summer jobs just to get here for a jam."

The de Boer family said those jams will continue here for years to come. Next summer will mark 40 years since Tony started it.

"He'd be grinning ear to ear chuckling," said de Boer.

The family is preparing to host its last festival of the year from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. It's the 20th annual River Valley Country and Bluegrass Wind-Up Weekend.

