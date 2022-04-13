Lots of rain, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be a rainy day in Ottawa on Wednesday and there could be a thunderstorm this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers beginning late this morning with a rainfall amount of 5 mm by this afternoon.
The rain will continue this afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorm this evening. Another 10 to 15 mm of rain will fall in the capital by the end of the day.
Today’s forecast high is 11 C with an overnight low of 8 C.
The showers will continue into tomorrow afternoon and then skies will clear up a bit - another 5 to 10 mm of rain could fall by tomorrow evening.
Tomorrow’s forecast high is 17 C and there is a risk of another thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.
Expect cloudy skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 3 C.
It will be a rainy Good Friday – there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Friday morning, and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Temperatures will climb to 10 C and the overnight low will be 1 C.
