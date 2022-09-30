iHeartRadio

Lots of sunshine in the weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex


Environment Canada is calling for a lot of sunshine this weekend in Windsor-Essex.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 19C. UV index 6 or high. As for Friday night, it will be clear, with a low of 9C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
  • Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.
  • Sunday..sunny. High 17.
  • Sunday night..clear. Low 5.
  • Monday..Sunny. High 18.
  • Monday night..clear. Low 5.
  • Tuesday..sunny. High 19.
  • Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.
  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
  • Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11.
  • Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.
