Lots of sunshine in the weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for a lot of sunshine this weekend in Windsor-Essex.
Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 19C. UV index 6 or high. As for Friday night, it will be clear, with a low of 9C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.
- Sunday..sunny. High 17.
- Sunday night..clear. Low 5.
- Monday..Sunny. High 18.
- Monday night..clear. Low 5.
- Tuesday..sunny. High 19.
- Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
- Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.
