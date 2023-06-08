Lottery machine shuts down after Ontario man wins nearly $250K

A 72-year-old man from Hamilton says he thought the “machine shut down” when he won nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

John Hamilton told the OLG Prize Centre he plays every draw for Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

The retiree says he learned he won $232,634.80 when he was validating his ticket at the store for the May 19 draw.

“The machine shut down, but I didn’t understand why,” he said. “I was trying to help the cashier!”

When Hamilton went home, he said he shared the news with his family.

“They were excited for me, but they kept pretty quiet about it,” Hamilton said.

With his winnings, the father of two says he plans to help his kids and travel.

“I’d like to take a cruise with my wife – maybe to Iceland or Scandinavia. It feels really nice to have this added comfort,” Hamilton said.

The winning ticket was bought from Pioneer Snack Express on Upper Paradise Road in Hamilton.