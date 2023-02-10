Lottery winner thought she won $3, she was wrong

"This is my first major win."

Joanne Kerr-Taylor said she was surprised to learn she had won $100,000 on Christmas day while scratching her Instant Gift Pack purchased at Rexall on Holland Street.

The mother of two said she thought she had won $3 until her son checked the ticket using the OLG app.

"We saw Big Winner appear," she recalled. "My children and I were jumping and screaming when we realized I won $100,000. My husband couldn't speak."

She said the money would be put toward a new kitchen and some travel.

"We haven't been on a real vacation in 13 years, so we would like to go somewhere warm," Kerr-Taylor noted.

"I didn't think I was a lucky person until I won," she finished.