Lottery winner thought she won $3, she was wrong
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
"This is my first major win."
Joanne Kerr-Taylor said she was surprised to learn she had won $100,000 on Christmas day while scratching her Instant Gift Pack purchased at Rexall on Holland Street.
The mother of two said she thought she had won $3 until her son checked the ticket using the OLG app.
"We saw Big Winner appear," she recalled. "My children and I were jumping and screaming when we realized I won $100,000. My husband couldn't speak."
She said the money would be put toward a new kitchen and some travel.
"We haven't been on a real vacation in 13 years, so we would like to go somewhere warm," Kerr-Taylor noted.
"I didn't think I was a lucky person until I won," she finished.
-
Hospice Windsor Essex announces opening of additional patient bedsAdditional funding has led to the opening of three additional patient beds at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, the organization announced on Thursday.
-
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
-
Sunny weekend with mild temperaturesOttawa should see milder than average temperatures this weekend with a lot of sunshine.
-
Ottawa police officer demoted for 14 months for shoplifting groceries from Gatineau, Que. storeAn Ottawa police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct for stealing $87 worth of groceries from a Gatineau, Que. grocery store.
-
117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022: Northern Tornadoes ProjectIt was a busy year for meteorologists and weather researchers, with 117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022 — tying 2021 for the most in a single season — according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project in London, Ont.
-
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking claims silver in World Cup snowboard halfpipeCanadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium.
-
Langford humanitarian team returns from UkraineA team from Langford has just returned from a successful humanitarian mission to Ukraine.
-
New archbishop appointed for the Archdiocese of TorontoCanada’s largest Catholic diocese has a new archbishop.
-
WestJet pilots file for federal conciliation; months of contract talks unsuccessfulThe union that represents pilots at WestJet says it is asking for federal assistance after months of failing to reach a contract agreement with the airline.