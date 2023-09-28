Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Windsor

The historic Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize ticket was sold in Toronto, but someone who bought a lottery ticket in Windsor is 100,000 richer.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history.

OLG revealed the winning ticket’s location on Thursday morning.

Four Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Windsor, Sarnia, Toronto, and on OLG.ca.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said now they wait for the winners to come forward.

You can check your ticket by using the OLG App, on OLG.ca, visit a lottery retail location and use the self-serve ticket checker or hand it to the retailer, or call the OLG at 1-866-891-8946.

~ With files from CTV News Toronto’s Hannah Alberga.