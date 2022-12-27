Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket purchased in Surrey, $5M waiting to be claimed

Five million dollars is waiting to be claimed by the person who scored the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Surrey last week.

The ticket was the only one in Canada that matched all six numbers to win the multi-million-dollar prize on Dec. 21, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

“The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize,” reads a BCLC statement released Thursday.

Numbers 29, 34, 37, 38, 42 and 49 are the $5-million combination.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from date of the draw to claim their prize.

The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816, according to the BCLC.