Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Toronto, two $1M prizes in northern Ontario
Did you buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Ontario for the Aug. 6 draw? Lottery officials say five big prizes were won in these areas of the province.
The $6 million jackpot from Saturday's draw has been won by someone who purchased a ticket in the Toronto area, Tony Bitonti of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in an email.
Two tickets sold in northern Ontario are winners of two separate prizes worth $1 million each, a news release said.
The ticket sold in Sudbury has earned the guaranteed $1 million prize, while the other, sold in the Timiskaming-Cochrane region, has won $1 million in the Encore draw.
Someone who bought their lottery ticket in Etobicoke has won the second prize worth $101,788.50.
Meanwhile, in Kingston, one Encore ticket has won $100,000.
The winning numbers for the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw are: 10, 18, 21, 31, 34, 48 and the bonus number is 09
The Encore number is 0175588
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Aug. 10 and the jackpot is estimated at $5 million.
