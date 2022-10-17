Lotto Max jackpot goes longest in history without being won
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record, the OLG says.
"Tuesday's draw will be the second biggest prize in Lotto Max history," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto Monday.
There have now been 19 Lotto Max draws without a jackpot winner, with the last being won on Aug. 12 by someone in western Canada. That is the longest drought since Lotto Max was launched in 2009, the OLG says.
The Lotto Max draw Oct. 18 will have $132 million in top prizing, with an estimated 62 additional $1-million prizes.
According to the OLG, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won just over $7.2 billion since the draw began.
Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays and tickets cost $5.
Sixty-one $1-million prizes were drawn on Friday night, and 19 winners were announced across Canada.
Ontario was home to the majority of those winners with six winning tickets sold in York Region, Markham, Burlington, Brant County, Welland, and Toronto.
The winning numbers for the next draw will be announced Tuesday night.
