Lotto Max prizing soars to second highest in history, OLG says
The prize for Friday’s Lotto Max draw is the second-highest amount in the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's history, the organization confirms.
In a release issued Friday, the OLG says there’s a total of $130M in Lotto Max prizing up for grabs in Friday’s draw – a $70M jackpot, and an estimated 60 $1M MAXMILLION prizes.
The corporation says this sum is the second biggest offered in Lotto Max prizing history. The biggest prize ever offered – $140M – was part of a June 2021 draw.
“This is now the longest number of draws that the jackpot has not been won since the game’s launch in 2009,” a spokesperson for the OLG said in the release, adding the prize was last won on Aug. 12 in western Canada.
“There have now been 18 rolls. The previous record of 16 rolls happened last year.”
Lotto Max draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are $5 and can be bought at OLG.ca
