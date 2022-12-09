Lotto Max: Saskatoon couple bought $500K ticket in B.C.

A Saskatoon couple is celebrating after winning big thanks to a lottery ticket bought in British Columbia.

Andrei and Zinaida Milchevska won $500,000 in the Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

According to a British Columbia Lottery Corporation news release, Andrei called his wife during his night shift to tell her they’d won.

“I scanned the ticket on the Lotto app and saw it was a winner,” he said in the news release. “We both could not believe it.”

The couple said they will celebrate with a nice dinner out and use the money to help family and friends.

They bought the ticket at Petro Canada in Wonowon, B.C.