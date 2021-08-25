Lotto Max ticket worth $20 million sold in Manitoba

Anyone who bought tickets for Tuesday’s Lotto Max Jackpot should check them.

A single ticket sold in Manitoba is worth $20 million.

Another ticket sold in Winnipeg matched six of the seven numbers in Tuesday’s draw, plus the bonus number. That one is worth $163,343.

The winning numbers from the draw are 1, 24, 26, 29, 30, 45, and 50. The bonus number was 5.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 27 will be at an estimated $10 million.