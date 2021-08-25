Lotto Max ticket worth $20 million sold in Manitoba
CTV News Winnipeg
Anyone who bought tickets for Tuesday’s Lotto Max Jackpot should check them.
A single ticket sold in Manitoba is worth $20 million.
Another ticket sold in Winnipeg matched six of the seven numbers in Tuesday’s draw, plus the bonus number. That one is worth $163,343.
The winning numbers from the draw are 1, 24, 26, 29, 30, 45, and 50. The bonus number was 5.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 27 will be at an estimated $10 million.
-
'They can't believe how tall they are': St. Marys man grows 23-foot-tall sunflowerA St. Marys man has grown a sunflower standing more than 23 feet tall.
-
Edmonton company makes 20K masks available to teachers as kids head back-to-schoolA local company selling expandable belts in Edmonton has found another way to give back to the community by offering a pandemic product to school teachers.
-
Sault chamber applauds proof of vaccination frameworkThe Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is onside with its Ontario counterpart in calling for a uniform vaccination policy across the province -- and across the country.
-
Restaurant set to open in historic Exchange District pumping stationJames Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink is weeks away from opening in a 115-year-old Exchange District building, offering a glimpse into Winnipeg’s history.
-
Former Regina Cougar becomes NBA Champion, aims to become a head coachA former Regina Cougars basketball player has some lofty goals, after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years.
-
Albertans struggling to access up-to-date vaccination records in province's appTechnical issues on the MyHealth Records app is making it a challenge for some Albertans to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man following jewellery store break-inNanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man suspected of breaking into a jewellery store earlier this month.
-
Sweeping changes roll through Lethbridge TransitAnyone who had to hop on a bus in Lethbridge Wednesday would have noticed a massive overhaul when it comes to routes and times.
-
Simcoe-Grey candidates have slow to start the raceThe federal election is less than a month away, and residents in the riding of Simcoe-Grey remain confused about who is running.