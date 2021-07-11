Lotto ticket worth more than $18M drawn somewhere in Alberta

Another lucky winner was drawn in Saturday's LOTTO 6/49 draw and this time, the ticket is worth more than $18 million.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced the details of the lottery on its website, saying that a single ticket, sold somewhere within the provincial boundaries, won the top prize.

While there are no specific details on where the winner could be, the WCLC's website does suggest the ticket that matched all six of the numbers drawn Saturday night was purchased somewhere outside Edmonton and Calgary.

The winning numbers for the jackpot, worth $18,680,003.80, are 4, 5, 18, 28, 35 and 42.

It's the largest amount of money won from single ticket in Alberta since Tai Trinh of Calgary took home $65 million in a LOTTO MAX draw back in October 2019.

That's the record for Alberta's largest lottery prize.

In March 2020, Alan Connor, of Elk Point, Alta., was revealed he won $5 million in the Jan. 11, 2020 LOTTO 6/49 draw.