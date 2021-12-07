Loud bang, flash in sky reported in south Edmonton and area

People in Leduc, New Sarepta and south Edmonton reported seeing a flash in the sky and hearing a loud booming sound Tuesday night.

Heard a large bang in Calmar. Didn’t sound like thunder. Seeing reports it was heard/felt from Spruce Grove to east Edmonton and Leduc area too.

Did anyone else's house shake? In Beaumont just outside #Edmonton and had people I know in #Leduc and #Devon too. #alberta

Some even reported that their houses shook from the booming sound.

A little while ago there was a big bang & the house shook. I ran out back because I was sure the neighbour had blown up! Nothing. Went out front. Nothing. I wasn't the only one but no one knows what happened. I hope everyone is okay.#MysteryBoom #Leduc

CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said that there was no lightning detected in the area.

Video from a porch camera in Rocky Mountain House shows what appears to be a meteor lighting up the sky. The loud bang was potentially a sonic boom from the meteor.

Mystery seems to have been solved. Meteor....not lightning&thunder. #yegwxhttps://t.co/tCRbsG3MwT