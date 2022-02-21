'Loud bangs' heard in West Point Grey neighbourhood the night before double homicide discovered in Vancouver

Police are gathering evidence in connection with a double homicide in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood over the weekend.

Two women were found shot to death in a vehicle on Sunday morning in what’s believed to be a targeted killing, and one of the victims has a connection to the area.

Police have identified the victims as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun. Shu-Min Wu is listed as the sole owner of a home at the corner of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The property is right next to where a local resident discovered the victims inside a parked BMW SUV while out for a morning walk on Sunday.

Neighbour John Fournier said he heard loud noises in the neighbourhood at about 10:30 the night before the victims were discovered.

“Loud bangs, like a particularly loud piece of fireworks,” he said. “At least two, and no more than four, I would say.”

Another neighbour told CTV News they also heard what sounded like firecrackers that same night, and her son thought he heard gunshots.

On Sunday, the white SUV could be seen behind police tape, with a blue tarp covering the front windshield. Yellow evidence markers were visible on the ground.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said the nearby property also attracted police attention on Sunday.

“Members of the (Vancouver Police Department's) emergency response team did briefly come to the area,” he said. “There was some concern that there could have been possibly additional victims.”

The property was searched, but no one else was found.

It’s unclear how the two women may have been connected at this point, and Addison said it’s too early to discuss a possible motive.

“All indications are that is was targeted,” he said. “We’re not at the point now where we can disclose additional information about who they were, or what activity they were involved in.”

Fournier said he often saw the white SUV in the area.

“That’s where they normally park,” he said, and added he didn’t know the names of those he associated with the vehicle. “We occasionally would have a conversation about a barking dog.”

"Beware of dog" signs could be seen posted around the home, which also had a number of surveillance cameras. Broken glass littered the side of the street where the SUV had been parked.

The home faces a park with sweeping mountain and city views, along with sport courts and a playground.

Addison said the crime is “incredibly unnerving” for people who live in the area.

“We understand that,” he said. ‘We’re trying hard to understand more about what happened and find the people responsible.”

Addison said support through victim services is being offered to the resident who found the two women.

Anyone with information, or video evidence from a dash-cam or home surveillance camera, is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500.