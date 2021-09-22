Loud blasts expected at CFB Borden during training exercise
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Nicole King
A Joint Counter Explosive Threat training exercise is taking place at CFB Borden for the next month.
The exercise dubbed Ardent Defender runs from Sept 22 through Oct 15.
The Base says loud blasts and explosions may periodically be heard by residents between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and soldiers from international militaries will participate in the training. Residents may see military personnel, vehicles and equipment from those divisions in the area.
The CAF says the purpose of the exercise is to continue to hone the skills of Canadian and international explosive ordnance disposal and improvised explosive device defeat operators.
