Loud Luxury coming to Caesars Windsor this summer

Caesars Windsor has announced dance music duo Loud Luxury will be performing on The Colosseum stage at the start of summer.

Loud Luxury is booked for Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo is composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit “Body.”

The song is certified diamond in Canada and multi-platinum across nine countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms.

Since then, the duo released “Love No More” and “I’m Not Alright” (with Bryce Vine) totaling over 400 million streams. In 2020, they released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada.

The multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees released their second EP Holiday Hills in 2021, and their latest single, “These Nights” (featuring KIDDO), broke the top 40 on U.S. Pop Radio.

They currently hold a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, April 21. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets, available at 10am on Wednesday, April 19.