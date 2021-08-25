Loud music leads to arrest of Chatham man

A Chatham man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly playing his music too loud.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to an ongoing noise complaint on Partridge Crescent in Chatham Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to nine complaints regarding the volume of the man’s music since June. He has been cautioned and charged under the noise by-law.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged with mischief – interfering with lawful use and enjoyment of property.

He was released pending a future court date.