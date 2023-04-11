'Loud noises' in Amherstburg may be from police training exercise

Windsor police are letting the public know not to be alarmed if they hear some loud noises in Amherstburg today.

Officers are conducting a training exercise in the 300 block of Front Road.

“There should be little to no disruption, but people in the immediate area may hear some loud noises,” said a social media post from police.

Police are thanking residents for their patience and understanding.