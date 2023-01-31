Louisbourg homeowners still dealing with damage nearly five months post-Fiona

Nearly five months after Fiona, Francine and Darryl Price still can't live in their Louisbourg, N.S., home.

"It's a nightmare. I wouldn't wish it on anyone. It's just been a total nightmare," Francine Price said.

The couple says their home is so cold it's like a barn after the storm caused major damage to their roof.

They've been forced to tear out much of the inside of the home's front end because of water damage.

They pair has also spent more than $2,000 on heating oil to keep the pipes from freezing, even though the home remains unlivable.

The Prices say they have been approved by their insurance company for the outdoor damage, but not yet for the inside.

"It's very frustrating," Francine Price said. “Every day, we wake up with the same headache wondering whether or not we're going to get a return call. That's what's disheartening about it, because this is our home."

Now the Prices are looking ahead to the weekend when temperatures are expected to dip to about minus 20 degrees.

"I don't know if we're going to get more damage and that's the thing. It's still open inside," Francine Price said.

A couple of blocks away, Denise Forgeron's 82-year-old mother is still waiting on whether her new deck will be covered.

For a senior who recently had a bad fall, the damage Fiona did to her old deck was a safety concern.

Without it, she only has one exit in case of an emergency.

For now, the family is getting it fixed on their own.

So far, they've paid more than $10,000 for materials alone.

"She's in a bad way right now with a broken shoulder, and this is just adding more stress on," Forgeron said.

"Since all of the documentation was in that they requested, my son was reaching out to them. Since Jan. 3, he's reached out four times to get feedback in regards to what has occurred and we've had no answer, no contact."

The Forgerons say their next steps will include contacting their MLA and the provincial insurance ombudsman.