Louise Bridge closed to traffic for next two weeks
The Louise Bridge is scheduled to close temporarily to all traffic for the next two weeks.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the bridge closed on June 7 at 6 a.m. for repairs and maintenance. The closure, which spans from Stradacona Street to Higgins Avenue, will remain in effect until June 21 at 3 p.m.
Drivers will need to find a different route while this closure is in place, but pedestrian access is still permitted.
Winnipeg Transit re-route and scheduling information can be found online or by contacting 311.