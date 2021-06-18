Love before first sight, Saskatoon woman adopts rescue dog from China

It was a bond that started from across the world.

Karrie Yausie always dreamed of adopting a golden retriever and her dreams finally came true when she picked up Brandy in Vancouver last month, who was rescued from a slaughterhouse in China.

Yausie said she first got the idea from former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe who also adopted two dogs in similar situations.

"I've always wanted a golden retriever so I did a lot of research, and I came across China Rescue Dogs,” said Yausie.

The organization works to rescue and rehabilitate dogs from the dog meat trade in China and provide them with loving homes.

According to Humane Society International, consuming dog meat is relatviely uncommon in China and local activists are working to end the practice.

In the weeks leading up to Brandy’s pick-up, Yausie said there was a mix of emotions.

“I was a mess, actually,” said Yausie.

“I was super excited, super nervous and also a little worried that it might not happen, but it actually did come to fruition, and I couldn't be happier."

She was one of the first in Canada to adopt a rescue from this organization as most adoptions go through the United States.

"COVID actually created a little bit of a challenge because China banned all the exports of dogs to the United States so they had to be a little bit creative and find ways to get these dogs out.”

In the weeks since Brandy’s arrival, Yausie said she is transitioning well into her forever home.

“She was very submissive and scared and cowered a little bit, but it took a few days to kind of get out of that and she would start eating and she started drinking, and since then she's now starting to display lots of puppy traits and behaviours, and she's settling very well.”