iHeartRadio

Love Christmas lights? This map features holiday displays in Waterloo Region

Holiday lights on display at a home in Waterloo

With the holiday season upon us, many have added lights and other decorations to their homes to get into the spirit of the season.

CTV Kitchener is putting together a map of lights in the area that you can check out for yourself.

Click on a Christmas tree icon to see the address and photo of the display.

Do you have a light display you'd like us to share? Send an email to weather specialist Shannon Bradbury at shannon.bradbury@bellmedia.ca with a photo of your lights and your address so we can include it in our map.

12