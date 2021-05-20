Love for little Lincon grows in the region

Chloe Ribaric is a mom who gives her all to her four children, especially young Lincon who lives with a brain injury.

“There are tough nights, there are tough days. But there are good days too.”

Lincon is a four-year-old who suffered a brain bleed and a stroke at 14 months.

Since then, he’s had multiple surgeries and procedures, to help counter severe medical issues including seizures.

“On a good day he could just have 10, and on a bad day he could have 30 plus.”

Lincon Bechard and his mother Chloe Ribaric are seen in the yard of their home in Ingersoll, Ont. on May 19, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV News)

In 2020, just as people were emerging from the shock and seclusion of the first COVID-19 lockdown, southwestern Ontario rallied around Lincon.

An empty bottle and can drive raised $12,000, with additional funds coming from a Go Fund Me account. The money went into an account to buy a new or gently used accessible van, something they still lack today.

“I could not believe the amount of community support we received, I really wasn’t expecting it,” Chloe tells CTV News with a smile.

Now, Chloe, and the community are looking to finish the drive with not only bottles and cans but a fundraising t-shirt campaign.

The shirts, which read “I wear green for someone I love”, are available on the #LoveforLincon Facebook page, along with information on other ways to help Lincon and Chloe.

#LoveForLincon fundraiser t-shirt on May 19, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

“I’m asking people to wear green, whether they wear one of our shirts or just wear green, and post on social media love for Lincon, and hashtag brain injury awareness just to show their support.”

But the shirts would not be possible without community support. That’s where service clubs are stepping in.

Last year, the local Lion’s club built a wheelchair-accessible ramp in front of Lincon’s home, and this year they’re out to help again.

Lisa Visser, the president of the Ingersoll chapter says her members will assist with the empty beer can and bottle drive running (provided the provincial lockdown is lifted) from June 7 to 20.

“She reached out to us. And Lincon is a great little guy and Chloe is wonderful as well and they could really use the help, so we helped.”

Visser says she’s reached out to other chapters of the Lions and other services organizations including the Kiwanis Club to assist.

Support is not limited to Ingersoll. Service clubs in Elgin and Chatham-Kent have raised funds for Lincon.

“It’s really heartwarming just to have all that support and having people rallying around me and Lincon.”