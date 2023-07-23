‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade

Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.

“Our program is ‘never turning backward, always looking forward,’” says Richard Renaud, president of Pride London.

With construction on Dundas Street, the parade was re-routed this year. The staging area became a bit chaotic before the festivities started, but went off without a hitch.

It was the largest parade in London history, with a record 134 entries.

“The pride celebration has always been one of the key points of London summer,” says Jay Stevens of Virgin Radio, who was walking in the parade with a bright pink suit.

“The fact that we're able to kind of come out and as a community just join and celebration of individuality and for us to be involved in this year after year after year and show our support to the community is just one of the highlights of our entire year.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was walking, alongside London MPPs, including openly gay London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan.

“Now more than ever it's important we come out we show everybody that love is love is love that love wins,” says Stiles.

“We need to support that the 2SLGBTQIA community. I’ve got to say, London, you are putting on Pride in a big way.”

Thousands lined the street including pride allies.

“They need all the help they can get especially in today's society where there's so many people that want to step upand say negativity,” says Mark Wilkie-Facchin, who was watching the parade on the sidewalk, waving an ally flag.

“It’s important to come together as a community and show your support and just love his love and acceptance and acceptance.”

Among the allies walking was London Police Chief Thai Truong. He was taking part in his first Pride London parade.

“It's not only very important for us to be here for the community and support the community, but it's also important for us to support our members,” says Truong.

“We have members that identify with this community and that are open and out. We also have members that are not comfortable coming out and we want to show as leaders here that we also support our members within our organization.”

While some officers were immersed in the festivities, others on duty were keeping an eye out for any protesters looking to cause a disruption.

“It's a concern for almost for all events that we actually do,” says Trevor Pool, staff sergeant with the London Police Service (LPS)

“For this one here, the safety elements will be just making sure that everyone has a good time. Everybody has their opinions and everyone has the right to state your opinion as long as it's a respectful opinion, and it doesn't violate someone else's freedom of movement freedom of speech.”

During the parade, LPS told CTV News they were keeping watch on a couple of vehicles but didn’t have any incidents.