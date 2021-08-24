Love of nature inspires Sudbury artist

A Sudbury artist has shared his work at an outdoor show he called a 'yart sale.'

Bill Whittaker has been carving and painting for more than 50 years and sometimes combines the two to create some unique artwork. He said the best part of it all is the compliments he receives.

"You are asking me to be totally honest about this -- I love getting compliments," Whittaker said. "That is why I do it and you gave me some compliments today already."

In 1986, Whittaker was commissioned to carve Hooded Mergansers that were presented to Queen Elizabeth when she officially opened Science North.

Combines painting and carving

"She has it back in Sandringham or Buckingham (Palace)," he said. "I am very proud of that. It's a big feather in my cap and it feels good."

Whittaker said combining his talent for carving and painting creates art that stands out.

"It gives it sort of a three-dimensional (impression) and those are called low-relief acrylic paintings," he said.

Right now, he said he's focusing on painting northern landscapes.

"I have always been in love with nature so just to be able to paint those scenes and let people have the opportunity to see them, that's my goal in life," Whittaker said.

He said he thoroughly enjoys sharing his work and the feedback he gets.

When he's not having a yart sale, he markets his originals on Facebook.