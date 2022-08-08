Love Your Laneway project splashes art across Midland

Now, when you stroll down Butter Tart Lane, you'll be participating in the Love Your Laneway initiative that's adding a splash of colour to Midland's Downtown.

As part of the Love Your Laneways project, fifty-two mini murals were commissioned by the town of Midland and painted by Simcoe County artists.

The 2' x 2' paintings were installed in two downtown walkways and additional murals will be mounted at the harbour.

"It's great to see the fabulous reinvention of these once-neglected spaces into a bright, inviting entryway to our beautiful downtown," said Mayor Stewart Strathearn.

"This project has been in the works since 2020. We are excited to see it come together with the artwork now installed and look forward to seeing additional enhancements to complete this transformation."

With a $39,000 grant from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, Midland's project included:

Naming of the two downtown walkways with community input

Installation of fifty-two 2'x2' mini murals

Vinyl wrapping of the seven meter boxes on the light posts and the five traffic light pedestal cabinets on King Street featuring artwork created by local elementary and secondary school students

Installation of planters, benches, and bike racks

Installation of additional lighting

Installation of bollards along the laneways is in progress

In 2020, Midland commissioned mini murals to create an outdoor art gallery on the King Street Rejuvenation construction fencing and to welcome shoppers to the downtown during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While originally meant to be a temporary art project, town staff decided that these paintings would be permanently installed within the town. Additional mini murals were commissioned in the Fall of 2021 to add to the existing collection.

"Our downtown is already special for so many reasons, including the many historical murals that we have. We hope that residents and visitors enjoy the new public art when they shop and dine downtown," said Karen Mealing, Midland's manager of culture and community.