'Loved beyond belief': Family mourning woman's death in North Vancouver house fire

The woman who died in a fire in a North Vancouver residence Friday night is being described as having “the biggest heart” and “the best sense of humour" by her grieving family.

The victim has been identified in a statement to CTV News as Lindsay Emma Bailey, a 36-year-old care aid worker.

Investigators in North Vancouver are working to determine what caused the fatal fire.

RCMP and the City of North Vancouver Fire Department responded to the scene in the 400 block of Queensbury Avenue shortly before midnight and ultimately extinguished the flames—but not in time to save the life of one resident.

“Tragically, one person was subsequently found deceased inside the residence” Mounties said in a statement Monday.

“We are completely shocked and heartbroken to have our daughter, sister and friend Lindsay Emma Bailey pass away in a tragic house fire on Friday evening,” said the family's statement.

“She was, and still is, loved beyond belief. You have left a huge hole in our hearts,” the statement continued.

“This was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of life,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP.

Anyone with information that could help explain what ignited the fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-985-1311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) for anonymity.