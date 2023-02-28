'Loved by everyone she met': Victim of fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash identified

The victim of a fatal car crash Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill, B.C., has been identified as a 16-year-old girl from Sooke, B.C.

Nevaeh Wittneben was on her way snowboarding when the car she was riding in with her boyfriend crashed near the highway's intersection with Fisher Road.

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. and provided emergency first aid on both occupants of the small, blue Nissan sedan.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Drew Dell, whose daughter was friends with Wittneben, has started an online fundraiser for the slain teen's family.

"Nevaeh was loved by everyone she met. She was far too young to leave this world," Dell said.

"The pain that Nevaeh's parents and twin brother are going through is hard to comprehend. I hope by raising money for them they don’t have to worry about living expenses for a little bit while they plan the most devastating thing a parent can go through."

Mounties believe the car was travelling northbound when its passenger side struck a traffic sign. The vehicle slid down the highway approximately 100 metres before it struck a barrier and came to a stop against it.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours while crash analysts investigated the scene.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video and witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment at 250-743-5514.