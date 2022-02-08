Loved ones happy to see restrictions ease at Sudbury LTC homes

Loved ones with family members in long-term care are breathing a little easier this week, as the COVID-19 situation seems to be improving across Ontario.

For starters, the maximum number of designated caregivers is increasing from two to four, but only two people will be allowed at a time. Residents with three doses of vaccine will also be allowed day trips.

"I really believe it's important that family walk with the staff and the residents to ensure that we really work towards the best quality of life," said Evelyn Dutrisac.

Dutrisac, a former city councillor, is a member of the St. Gabriel Villa Family Council. Monday marked the one year anniversary of the passing of her husband.

She said these visits mean everything to those living inside.

"The residents need love, need compassion, need someone who's going to be there for them so I encourage everyone to volunteer at their local nursing home as we start to open up," Dutrisac said.

"It's great news because for the longest time it's been me and my brother and only one at a time for the visits," said Sylvie Sylvestre, chair of the Bignucolo Residence Family Council in Chapleau.

Her mother has called it her home for the last five and a half years. Her father moved in two weeks ago. Sylvestre said she's hopeful this is the start of more positive things.

"It's important that we don't go back to what we lived through and what they lived through for the first six months -- that we keep being able to go in and visit and look after them and spend some time with them," she said.

Social group activities are going to remain small.

Moving forward, children over the age of five that have two doses will be allowed in as general visitors starting Feb. 21. Children under the age of five will be allowed starting March 14.