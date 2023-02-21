Loving, sweet cat at Sudbury SPCA shelter looking for a home

Peter is a three to five-year-old long-haired cat who is now looking for a forever home.

He is mostly white with some brown and grey fur. Staff at the Sudbury SPCA shelter described Peter as “quite a lover” and “very sweet guy.”

Peter came to the SPCA because of some medical issues which have now been taken care of.

The condition did require a major surgery, which he has fully healed from.

Peter will require specialized food and regular veterinary checkups, but he is otherwise ready to go.

As a longer haired cat he is going to need a little bit more care grooming-wise, Jennifer Hughes of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News.

“Brush him every once in a while just to make sure he doesn’t get those knots in the fur,” she said.

Peter is unsure of other animals, but shelter staff said they feel with proper introduction Peter can easily share a space with other animals. He is good with children.

Hughes said anyone interested in adopting Peter just needs to be ready for it.

“They want to make sure they that they are, you know, financially ready,” she said.

“Making sure they have a vet ready to be able to access care should he need it.”

Overall, Hughes said he is really well recovered and ready to move on.

To find out more about the other animals available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & Districts Animal Centre at Collège Boréal on Lasalle Boulevard, call 705-566-9582.