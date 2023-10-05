Low-income households targeted with free smoke detector campaign

Soon, 162 life-saving smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors will be distributed to households in Goderich, Ont., thanks to Safe Community Project Zero.

“Nowadays, you have about three minutes to get out of your home before it’s fully involved. If you’re sleeping in the middle of the night, three minutes is not a lot of time. You need these alarms. They’re the only thing that’s going to save you,” said Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington.

But, these free smoke alarms aren’t just going to be handed out to residents who knock on the fire department’s door. They are being targeted, distributed to those that can’t afford them, through organizations like the Children’s Aid Society, Meals on Wheels, and the St. Vincent de Paul community thrift store.

“They’re expensive. Each unit is about $60. The cost of living has gone up and I get it, people can’t afford them. So, it’s going to be our job to put them in the homes for those that can’t afford it,” said Wormington.

“This might be the last thing on your list to purchase for families that might need gas money or groceries for their kids, or lunches for their kids in school. Everything just costs so much money,” said Goderich Mayor Trevor Bazinet.

This year, 10,000 smoke and CO alarms will be distributed to 50 Ontario municipalities through a $315,000 grant from Enbridge Gas.

In the past 15 years, 86,000 alarms have found their way into Ontario homes thanks to Safe Community Project Zero.

“This campaign is also going to help educate everybody. That’s why we thank corporations like Enbridge for their generosity, helping citizen’s out,” said Executive Director of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council Jamie Kovacs, who was in Goderich for Thursday’s announcement.

With every smoke alarm, will come a reminder, said Wormington, that the life saving units are only useful if they’re operational, which requires homeowners to test them monthly.

“They set it and forget it. Test them monthly. We have to get the message out to test them. They are the only thing that’s going to save your life in a fire,” said Wormington.

Wormington said the free smoke alarms will be distributed to community agencies for Goderich’s least fortunate as soon as possible.