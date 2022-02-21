Low-Martin house for sale for $3.4 million

An historic home in Walkerville is for sale.

The Low-Martin house is on the market for $3.4 million.

The 4,800 square-foot mansion was built in 1928 by rum runner Harry Low.

It was owned by Paul Martin Sr. for more than 30 years and was the boyhood home of former prime minister Paul Martin Jr.

According to the Low-Martin Mansion website, the house was restored in 2012 and has been the setting for parties and fundraising events.