Low-pressure system brings heavy rainfall to Simcoe County, Muskoka

After weeks of tinder-dry conditions sparking fire bans across much of Simcoe County and all of Muskoka, the clouds have finally opened to offer some much-needed rain relief.

A low-pressure system made its way into the area on Sunday and will persist through Monday, with a wet forecast predicted for much of the week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of Simcoe County on Monday, including Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus, along with Dufferin County and Muskoka.

The national weather agency says to expect heavy rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres, with "locally higher amounts possible."

The wet weather is predicted to stick around through to Thursday before easing off in time for the weekend.

While the weather agency warns the heavy precipitation could result in localized flooding, the rain prompted an end to fire bans in some municipalities, including Clearview, Tay and Tiny townships, and Innisfil.

However, plenty of municipalities still have fire bans in place. Residents are encouraged to check online with their municipality or fire department for the current fire ban status.