'Low probability' of COVID virus spreading among deer: Alberta Environment & Parks

The provincial government says COVID-19 “does not appear to be significantly impacting” Alberta’s deer population.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has spread significantly amongst white-tail deer in the United States.

A recently published study from veterinarians at Pennsylvania State University found active SARS-CoV-2 infections in at least 30 per cent of white-tailed deer that tested positive across Iowa during 2020.

Another study from the U.S. Department of Agricultures, released in the summer, showed 40 per cent of the deer population in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Finding the virus in high percentages of white-tailed deer is concerning as it sparks questions about whether the deer can transmit the virus to humans, and how long they can carry the virus for.

However, the province says there is a relatively low chance of deer here having the same issues.

“A recent study done by Environment and Climate Change Canada assessed the risk of white-tailed deer in Canada becoming infected with COVID-19. Based on the density of the deer population in Alberta compared to some U.S. states, there is a relatively low probability of infection for deer and other native wild cervids here,” Alberta Environment & Parks spokesperson Jason Penner said in an email.

The study from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicated the risk that a human could become ill due to SARS-CoV-2 as a result of contact with a live white-tailed deer is very low to low.

Risk level for those who came into contact with a carcass was found to be low to moderate, depending on their handling of it.

Alberta Environment & Parks said it will "continue to monitor the situation" and "will adapt as needed in the future."