Low-risk COIVD exposure at Sudbury's Toys R Us location

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at the Toys R Us store on Marcus Drive in Greater Sudbury from April 5-7.

Anyone who was at the store on those days is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after visiting the establishment.

If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself from others and get tested for COVID-19. But if you don't have symptoms, testing and self-isolation is not required.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre, The preferred option is to request an appointment online or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

Note that anyone identified by Public Health as a high-risk close contact is contacted directly by Public Health.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a province-wide shutdown ordered by the Government of Ontario to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a stay-at-home order remains in effect across the province.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.