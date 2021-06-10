Low uptake so far at N.B. in-school vaccine clinic: Cardy

New Brunswick's 'drive to 75' is now in the school zone, with vaccination opportunities entering the school system.

There's been low uptake so far at New Brunswick's only in-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to the provincial government.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the clinic inside Saint John's Simonds High School had "a pretty small number of kids who took it up" on Wednesday.

"So we're now going to be working more on trying to get kids bussed to existing vaccine sites," says Cardy.

Public Health didn't say how many students or staff took part in Wednesday's Simonds High clinic.

"It was low turnout but it was just part of the issue with some of these efforts. I have no problem with trying every single avenue possible," says Cardy.

Thursday's vaccination clinic at Simonds High was also open to students at three other city high schools. Transportation to walk-in clinics was made available Thursday to students over the age of 12 in Bathurst and Edmundston.

"The goal is just to offer as many opportunities to as many people as possible, as often as possible, to go and get that shot," says Cardy.