Lowe's aiming to hire 120 workers on Vancouver Island in next 3 days
Spring is to home improvement and garden stores as Christmas is to many other retailers. To keep up with the seasonal customer demand, a major Canadian retailer is on a three-day, province-wide hiring blitz.
Lowe’s Canada wants to hire 450 people throughout B.C., and more than 120 here on Vancouver Island.
Full-time and part-time positions are available, in roles including receiving clerk, sales associate and night crew member, as well as administrative support and merchandising roles.
The company says there are openings at both Lowes and Rona stores, offering competitive wages and benefit packages; plus, you don’t need to be an expert in home improvements.
“We can teach you the product, we can teach you the skills, we can teach you how to drive forklifts,” says Ken Beck, store manager for Lowes in Langford.
“Lowes has a great training program for associates, just bring a great attitude, be prepared to work hard, have fun and be a great fit.”
The three-day hiring fair runs Feb. 24, 25 and 26.
People can apply in person at any Lowes or Rona store or online.
