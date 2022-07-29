Lower deck of Centre St. Bridge open to cyclists, pedestrians

The city announced Friday that it's got a new plan for cyclists and pedestrians to get across the Bow River.

If you are planning to head downtown this weekend, the city recommends avoiding the Peace Bridge, where only limited foot traffic is being allowed after damage to the bridge from a vandal last Sunday.

As an alternative, the City of Calgary is welcoming pedestrians and cyclists to use the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge.

⚠️Peace Bridge Wheeling Detour: Please be aware the Peace Bridge is currently closed for wheeling. Cyclists must dismount or use the LRT/Prince’s Island bridge as detours. Thank you for your patience as we deal with the substantial damage done to the bridge. #yycbike #yycscoot pic.twitter.com/NMFD2aiEBb

The lower deck of Centre Street Bridge was closed in February for bridge upgrades, but recently re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists.

The city also announced that the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive between 9 St. N.W. and 4 St. N.E. will be closed to vehicles over the long weekend.

Memorial Drive Closure for Recreational Use: The eastbound traffic lanes on Memorial Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic between 9 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.E., July 30 to Aug. 1, allowing Calgarians to walk and wheel on the roadway. #yyccycle #yycscoot pic.twitter.com/s7WqfIUVHa

Centre Street Bridge Lower Deck open for cyclists and pedestrians. This summer, the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will remain closed to vehicle traffic for flood mitigation work. People walking and wheeling can use the space for recreational use. #yycbike #yycscoot pic.twitter.com/07zYcbodsW