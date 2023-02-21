Lower Mainland drivers told to brace for snowy, slushy roads

With snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland, B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says drivers should brace for changing conditions and consider postponing non-essential travel.

In a statement Tuesday, the province said flurries could start to fall overnight and that more snow is predicted over the weekend.

"Drivers are advised to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Lower Mainland roads," the media release says, adding that crews will be monitoring the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges for accumulations of snow and ice on cables and will respond when necessary.

"Drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires."

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada had not issued any warnings or alerts for Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley. The agency's forecast shows a chance of showers, hail, and flurries through Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday both bring a 60 per cent chance of flurries, the forecast says. Temperatures are also predicted to dip below zero.

Some parts of Vancouver were already seeing hail Tuesday afternoon.

“Winter is not over. This is kind of a shift back into winter mentality that we want everyone to be aware of,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist for ECCC, on Monday.

He also said people in the region should expect a delayed and cold spring this year.

“We are seeing that manifested here this week with another arctic cold front making its way right down to the South Coast,” he said.

People are encouraged to check for updates on both weather and road conditions online.