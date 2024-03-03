Lower Mainland drivers warned of potential for messy Monday morning commute
The company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s highways is warning that it may be a messy commute Monday morning, due to a combination of rain and snow in the forecast.
Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting says there is a mix of precipitation expected starting Sunday night.
“Temperatures are expected to drop in the early morning hours seeing steady rain turn to snow. Snow is expected to turn to snow showers into the morning hours, before switching to a rain/snow mix; however, the timing of this change may occur during or after the Monday morning rush hour commute,” a statement from the company says.
“Precipitation is expected to taper off in the early afternoon, with drier weather for the remainder of Monday.”
Drivers are being reminded to be prepared for winter conditions and advised that crews will be out patrolling and – if necessary – plowing and salting the major routes.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada had not issued any weather warnings or advisories for Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley. A snowfall warning was in effect for the Sunshine Coast from Saltery Bay to Powell River.
-
'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' unionSome Alberta parents are saying the annual funding for public education is falling well short of what's needed, a view echoed by the province's largest teachers' union.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.